Glenview Trust co Increases Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Glenview Trust co increased its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,688 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 11.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 7.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.29.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.8 %

MSI stock opened at $323.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $318.77 and its 200 day moving average is $301.33. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $255.85 and a one year high of $333.00. The firm has a market cap of $53.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 441.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.