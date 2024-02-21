Glenview Trust co Invests $534,000 in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Glenview Trust co acquired a new position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Ares Capital by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,441,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $144,881,000 after purchasing an additional 708,568 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Ares Capital by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,880,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,818,000 after purchasing an additional 271,811 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Ares Capital by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,806,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,280,000 after purchasing an additional 224,553 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Ares Capital by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,116,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,952,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,019,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,745,000 after purchasing an additional 20,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ARCC shares. B. Riley downgraded Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $20.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.67. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $20.65.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.78 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 58.22%. Ares Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.91%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

