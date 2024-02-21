Glenview Trust co Makes New $290,000 Investment in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Glenview Trust co bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,238 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 65.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 202 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $40,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 128.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 423 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 58.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 546 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on JAZZ shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.90.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.3 %

JAZZ opened at $126.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 143.59, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.62. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $111.25 and a 1-year high of $147.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $49,735.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,531.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

