Glenview Trust co Reduces Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Glenview Trust co lowered its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Ventas were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Ventas in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 9,563 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $43.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.93. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.33 and a 52-week high of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -391.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,636.21%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.62.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

