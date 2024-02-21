Glenview Trust co Sells 2,195 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Glenview Trust co lowered its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 495.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $2,816,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,807,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $40.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.59. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $49.81. The firm has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.35% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 5.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.54.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Further Reading

