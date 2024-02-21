Glenview Trust co Sells 2,449 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Glenview Trust co trimmed its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,449 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,630,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,242,000 after acquiring an additional 45,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter.

GEM opened at $30.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.72. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $31.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.46.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

