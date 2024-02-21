Glenview Trust co Sells 350 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Glenview Trust co reduced its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter valued at $26,000. 48.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENB stock opened at $34.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.51. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $40.30. The stock has a market cap of $73.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.659 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.57%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENB. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

