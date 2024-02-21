Glenview Trust co Sells 385 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Glenview Trust co trimmed its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 31.5% in the third quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 26,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 125,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,900,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.86 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.53.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

