Glenview Trust co Trims Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Glenview Trust co lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 37.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,192 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Element Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $80.42 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The firm has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.86.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.