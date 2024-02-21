Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 175,870 Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 175,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,866,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.38% of Diodes at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Diodes by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Diodes during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Diodes by 17.5% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIOD stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.88. 127,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,149. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.93 and its 200 day moving average is $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $97.37.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $322.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.76 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business’s revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on DIOD shares. Benchmark dropped their target price on Diodes from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Diodes from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered Diodes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Diodes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Diodes from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diodes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

