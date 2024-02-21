Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Boosts Position in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,980,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,000 shares during the quarter. Limoneira makes up approximately 4.6% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned about 16.57% of Limoneira worth $45,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Limoneira during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Limoneira during the third quarter worth about $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Limoneira by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Limoneira by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Limoneira by 665.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LMNR. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Limoneira from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Limoneira from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Limoneira Price Performance

NASDAQ:LMNR traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.95. The company had a trading volume of 10,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,062. Limoneira has a 52-week low of $13.88 and a 52-week high of $21.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.54. The company has a market capitalization of $323.10 million, a PE ratio of 38.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $41.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 million. Limoneira had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Limoneira will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Limoneira Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Limoneira’s payout ratio is currently 63.83%.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Valencia oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, and wine grapes.

Featured Stories

