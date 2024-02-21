Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Has $23.59 Million Stock Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 559,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,400 shares during the period. Helmerich & Payne makes up approximately 2.4% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.56% of Helmerich & Payne worth $23,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 13,372.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,418,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400,414 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 406.4% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,815,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259,679 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 260.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,222,000 after acquiring an additional 848,198 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 157.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,254,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,667,000 after acquiring an additional 767,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter worth about $24,632,000. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HP traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.78. 825,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,534,632. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.52. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.41 and a 52 week high of $46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.13.

Helmerich & Payne Increases Dividend

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.24. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $677.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. This is a boost from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.63.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

