Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Sells 283,500 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 829,803 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 283,500 shares during the period. Verint Systems comprises 1.9% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned about 1.29% of Verint Systems worth $19,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,411,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,283,000 after acquiring an additional 77,055 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,286,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,882,000 after purchasing an additional 270,971 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,425,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,549,000 after buying an additional 604,112 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,968,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,081,000 after buying an additional 234,221 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,527,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,106,000 after buying an additional 154,285 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Peter Fante sold 3,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $92,540.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,322.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Peter Fante sold 3,370 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $92,540.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,322.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 1,755 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $48,192.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,434.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,238 shares of company stock worth $2,405,747. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Verint Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.20.

Verint Systems Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of VRNT stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.56. 135,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,544. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.41 and a 52 week high of $40.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 762.00, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Verint Systems had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verint Systems Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

