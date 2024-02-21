Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Sells 91,900 Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) by 19.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 369,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 91,900 shares during the quarter. Envestnet accounts for 1.6% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $16,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the third quarter valued at $45,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Envestnet in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ENV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Envestnet from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Envestnet from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Envestnet from $67.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Envestnet from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Envestnet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.
Envestnet Price Performance
NYSE ENV traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.31. 161,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,226. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -26.61 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Envestnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $66.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.44 and its 200-day moving average is $46.57.
Envestnet Profile
Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.
