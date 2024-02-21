Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,019,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 429,050 shares during the quarter. Farmland Partners accounts for about 3.1% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned about 6.27% of Farmland Partners worth $30,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,836,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,838,000 after buying an additional 66,815 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Farmland Partners by 16.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,343,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,692,000 after purchasing an additional 336,375 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Farmland Partners by 3.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,336,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,967,000 after purchasing an additional 76,688 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Farmland Partners by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,126,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,822,000 after purchasing an additional 24,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Farmland Partners by 63.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,008,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,913,000 after purchasing an additional 392,727 shares in the last quarter. 53.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Farmland Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Farmland Partners in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Farmland Partners Stock Performance

Shares of FPI traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.16. 159,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,622. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.80 and a 200-day moving average of $11.35. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $13.27. The stock has a market cap of $537.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 0.75.

Farmland Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Farmland Partners’s previous None dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 178,200 acres in 20 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia.

