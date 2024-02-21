Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $185.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.74 million. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 15.17% and a negative net margin of 26.73%. Global-e Online’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Global-e Online updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.
Global-e Online Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of GLBE stock opened at $40.31 on Wednesday. Global-e Online has a fifty-two week low of $24.26 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.56.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently commented on GLBE. UBS Group reduced their target price on Global-e Online from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global-e Online presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.83.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global-e Online
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Global-e Online by 169.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.
About Global-e Online
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
