Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $10.98 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Global Payments in a report issued on Wednesday, February 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $10.98 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $11.06. The consensus estimate for Global Payments’ current full-year earnings is $10.98 per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GPN. B. Riley increased their price objective on Global Payments from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on Global Payments from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. BTIG Research started coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Global Payments from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Global Payments from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.92.

GPN stock opened at $130.74 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $94.05 and a 12-month high of $141.77. The company has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 26.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

