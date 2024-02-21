Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) Shares Up 1%

Shares of Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX – Get Free Report) rose 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.16 and last traded at $5.16. Approximately 68,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 63,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.11.

Global X Cannabis ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.56.

Global X Cannabis ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Cannabis ETF

Global X Cannabis ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Cannabis ETF by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Global X Cannabis ETF by 46.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 591,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 188,266 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF by 297.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 47,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Global X Cannabis ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000.

The Global X Cannabis ETF (POTX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cannabis index. The fund tracks an index of developed market companies related to cannabis, hemp & CBD. POTX was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

