Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) Shares Up 1%

Shares of Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX – Get Free Report) rose 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.16 and last traded at $5.16. Approximately 68,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 63,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.11.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.56.
Global X Cannabis ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.
The Global X Cannabis ETF (POTX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cannabis index. The fund tracks an index of developed market companies related to cannabis, hemp & CBD. POTX was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by Global X.
