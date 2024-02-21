Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.680-2.700 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.5 billion-$2.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.5 billion. Globus Medical also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.68 to $2.70 EPS.

GMED has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.13.

NYSE:GMED traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,085,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,497. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.34. Globus Medical has a 12-month low of $43.38 and a 12-month high of $62.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $616.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.21 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 124.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GMED. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Globus Medical by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,277,722 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $600,990,000 after acquiring an additional 32,220 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Globus Medical by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,508,520 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $425,283,000 after purchasing an additional 33,806 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,236,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $238,796,000 after buying an additional 20,375 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,370,497 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $141,139,000 after buying an additional 85,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 37.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,837,425 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $104,073,000 after buying an additional 498,592 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

