Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $616.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.21 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Globus Medical updated its FY24 guidance to $2.68 to $2.70 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.680-2.700 EPS.

Globus Medical Stock Performance

Globus Medical stock opened at $54.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.40 and a 200-day moving average of $51.34. Globus Medical has a 1 year low of $43.38 and a 1 year high of $62.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GMED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Institutional Trading of Globus Medical

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 109.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 503 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 86.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 785 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 79.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

