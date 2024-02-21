Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.68 to $2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.450 billion to $2.475 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.47 billion. Globus Medical also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.680-2.700 EPS.

NYSE:GMED opened at $54.17 on Wednesday. Globus Medical has a 12-month low of $43.38 and a 12-month high of $62.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.34.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $616.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 124.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 109.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 503 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 86.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 785 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 79.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

