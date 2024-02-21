GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD) Director Buys C$25,575.00 in Stock

GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD – Get Free Report) Director John Stephen Morris Turner purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.02 per share, with a total value of C$25,575.00.
Shares of GGD traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$1.02. 266,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,404. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.30. The company has a market cap of C$334.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. GoGold Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.01 and a 1 year high of C$2.30.
GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$7.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.06 million. GoGold Resources had a negative net margin of 16.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GoGold Resources Inc. will post 0.0270076 earnings per share for the current year.
GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver in Mexico. The company holds 100 % interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds 100% interest in the Los Ricos properties, which includes Los Ricos South and Los Ricos North projects, that covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.
