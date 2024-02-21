Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,477,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417,417 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.91% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $208,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 35.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,168,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,894,000 after acquiring an additional 825,290 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $13,228,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 44,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period.

GSLC stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.10. The company had a trading volume of 40,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,383. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.40 and a 200 day moving average of $89.80. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.92 and a fifty-two week high of $99.66.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

