Goodfellow Inc. to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.50 (TSE:GDL)

Goodfellow Inc. (TSE:GDL – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, February 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Tuesday, March 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th.
Goodfellow Stock Performance
TSE:GDL traded up C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$15.00. 1,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,867. Goodfellow has a one year low of C$11.15 and a one year high of C$15.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$127.65 million, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 4.23.
About Goodfellow
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Goodfellow
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Housing data weakens, but Toll Brothers stock is still a buy
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Boyd Gaming stock: All signs point to a significant break higher
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Range-bound Home Depot stock still is, lower prices ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Goodfellow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfellow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.