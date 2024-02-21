Goodfellow Inc. to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.50 (TSE:GDL)

Goodfellow Inc. (TSE:GDL – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, February 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Tuesday, March 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th.

Goodfellow Stock Performance

TSE:GDL traded up C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$15.00. 1,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,867. Goodfellow has a one year low of C$11.15 and a one year high of C$15.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$127.65 million, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 4.23.

About Goodfellow

Goodfellow Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of lumber products, building materials, and floor coverings in Canada and the United States. It is also involved in the remanufacturing and distribution of lumber and wood products. The company's decking products include accessories, composite, framing, and wood products for outdoor spaces; and flooring products comprise engineered wood floors, hardwood floors, laminates, sub-floors and accessories, planks and tiles, and stone product composite.

