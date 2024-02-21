Goodness Growth (OTCMKTS:GDNSF) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNSF – Get Free Report) traded up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.41 and last traded at $0.40. 45,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 130,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Goodness Growth Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average of $0.23.

Goodness Growth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc operates as a cannabis company in the United States. The company cultivates, processes, and distributes medical and adult-use cannabis products. It sells cannabis products through its network of Green Goods and other Goodness Growth branded retail dispensaries and third-party dispensaries in Maryland, Minnesota, and New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goodness Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodness Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.