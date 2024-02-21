Grab (GRAB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Grab to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Grab Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Grab stock opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.79. Grab has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $3.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grab

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRAB. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Grab by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Grab by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Grab by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Grab by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Grab by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on GRAB. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Grab from $4.50 to $4.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.60 to $3.80 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Grab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.81.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

Featured Articles

