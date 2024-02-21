Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $154.94 million for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 4.83%.

Gran Tierra Energy Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:GTE opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Gran Tierra Energy has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $9.70. The company has a market cap of $171.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Gran Tierra Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,270,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,265,000 after buying an additional 1,970,245 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 39.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,010,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,154 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 40.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,489,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,093 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy during the first quarter worth $7,986,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,044,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after buying an additional 294,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.84% of the company’s stock.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

