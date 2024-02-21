Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Price Target Cut to C$9.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:GTE) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.73% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.
Gran Tierra Energy Price Performance
Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile
Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Gran Tierra Energy
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- 3 Reasons the Capital One-Discover merger is a big deal
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Palo Alto Networks aims at cyber security leadership
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Housing data weakens, but Toll Brothers stock is still a buy
Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.