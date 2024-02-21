Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Price Target Cut to C$9.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:GTE) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.73% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

GTE stock traded up C$0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$7.58. 129,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,709. Gran Tierra Energy has a one year low of C$0.82 and a one year high of C$13.10. The stock has a market cap of C$252.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.87.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

