Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Increases Stock Position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,368 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in PROG were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRG. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PROG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PROG during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in PROG by 83.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in PROG during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of PROG in the third quarter valued at $103,000. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PROG alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of PROG from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens upgraded shares of PROG from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

PROG Trading Up 3.7 %

NYSE PRG opened at $32.25 on Wednesday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.94 and a 12 month high of $44.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.15.

PROG Profile

(Free Report)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.