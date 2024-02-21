Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Invests $806,000 in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth about $4,027,040,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth about $2,334,660,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth about $1,532,290,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth about $601,159,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 7.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,380,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,043,000 after buying an additional 315,808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GEHC shares. HSBC started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.83.

Shares of GEHC stock opened at $86.39 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.61. The company has a market cap of $39.34 billion and a PE ratio of 28.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.35 and a 12-month high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.97%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

