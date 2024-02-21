Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases New Shares in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 20,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the third quarter worth about $77,355,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 227.9% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 260,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after acquiring an additional 181,194 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 783.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 170,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after acquiring an additional 151,469 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 230.4% in the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 26,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 18,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 76.6% during the second quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 693,381 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,330,000 after acquiring an additional 300,677 shares during the period. 60.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

SU stock opened at $32.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.27 and its 200-day moving average is $32.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $35.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

