Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Releases Earnings Results

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Graphic Packaging updated its FY24 guidance to $2.50 to $3.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.500-3.000 EPS.

Graphic Packaging Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of GPK stock traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $25.44. 232,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,879,657. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.13 and a 200 day moving average of $23.17. Graphic Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $27.56.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPK. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 114.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 21.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 13.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Featured Stories

