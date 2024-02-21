Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.500-3.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Graphic Packaging also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.50 to $3.00 EPS.

Graphic Packaging Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock traded up $0.99 on Wednesday, hitting $25.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,513,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,914,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.13 and a 200-day moving average of $23.17. Graphic Packaging has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $27.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 35.97%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GPK shares. Raymond James downgraded Graphic Packaging from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Graphic Packaging from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Graphic Packaging from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GPK

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,127,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,983,000 after purchasing an additional 566,205 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,105,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,709,000 after acquiring an additional 377,055 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 70.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,911,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493,702 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth about $216,432,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,479,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,934,000 after acquiring an additional 132,255 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.