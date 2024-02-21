Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,198 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $8,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BND. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BND opened at $72.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.27. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2119 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

