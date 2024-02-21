Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.50

Green Impact Partners Inc. (CVE:GIP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.50 and last traded at C$3.51, with a volume of 18405 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.61.
Separately, Cormark cut their price objective on Green Impact Partners from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.
Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$46.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$43.40 million. Green Impact Partners had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 1.00%. Research analysts anticipate that Green Impact Partners Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Green Impact Partners Inc, a clean energy company, provides water, waste, and solids treatment and recycling services in North America. It operates through two segments: Water and Industrial, and Energy Production. The company operates a portfolio of water and solids treatment and recycling facilities.
