Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.17

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.17 and traded as high as $12.03. Greenlight Capital Re shares last traded at $11.85, with a volume of 47,400 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

The company has a market cap of $420.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.34 and its 200 day moving average is $11.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLRE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 164.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 801.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 477.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 3,428.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 7,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.65% of the company’s stock.



Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

