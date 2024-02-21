Grin (GRIN) Tops One Day Volume of $1.22 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Grin has a total market capitalization of $6.25 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Grin has traded down 13% against the US dollar. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0637 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,953.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.18 or 0.00506702 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.06 or 0.00133568 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00008531 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00050048 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.35 or 0.00232270 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.52 or 0.00144298 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00025814 BTC.

About Grin

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

