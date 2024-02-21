Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) Shares Up 0.2%

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.87 and last traded at $0.81. Approximately 40,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 128,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

Grom Social Enterprises Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.51.

Get Grom Social Enterprises alerts:

Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($3.00) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter. Grom Social Enterprises had a negative net margin of 298.87% and a negative return on equity of 72.81%.

Institutional Trading of Grom Social Enterprises

Grom Social Enterprises Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Grom Social Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Grom Social Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Grom Social Enterprises by 33.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 94,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 23,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a media, technology, and entertainment company that focuses on delivering content in the United States. The company operates a social media network for children under the age of 13 years. It also produces animated films and televisions series; and provides web filtering services to schools and government agencies, as well as acquires, develops, and builds commercial potential of kids and family entertainment properties and associated business opportunities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grom Social Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grom Social Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.