Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) Shares Up 0.2%

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.87 and last traded at $0.81. Approximately 40,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 128,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.51.
Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($3.00) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter. Grom Social Enterprises had a negative net margin of 298.87% and a negative return on equity of 72.81%.
Grom Social Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a media, technology, and entertainment company that focuses on delivering content in the United States. The company operates a social media network for children under the age of 13 years. It also produces animated films and televisions series; and provides web filtering services to schools and government agencies, as well as acquires, develops, and builds commercial potential of kids and family entertainment properties and associated business opportunities.
