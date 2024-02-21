Group 1 Automotive, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $9.54 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:GPI)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report released on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $9.54 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $8.11. The consensus estimate for Group 1 Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $39.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s Q3 2024 earnings at $9.23 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $10.01 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $9.00 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $11.37 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $10.02 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $11.10 EPS.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $9.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.44 by ($0.94). Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.86 earnings per share. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GPI. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Group 1 Automotive Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $261.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.21. Group 1 Automotive has a 1 year low of $194.33 and a 1 year high of $310.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 4.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Group 1 Automotive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 11.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 55.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 8.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

See Also

