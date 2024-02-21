Guardian Capital LP Decreases Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Guardian Capital LP decreased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IDXX. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 33.9% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 30.4% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 108.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 73 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 39.0% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 66,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,090,000 after buying an additional 18,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total transaction of $6,871,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,247 shares in the company, valued at $45,377,624.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total value of $13,296,053.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,939,557.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total transaction of $6,871,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,377,624.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,288 shares of company stock worth $34,600,528 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $548.49. 118,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,758. The company has a market capitalization of $45.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.25. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $372.50 and a 52-week high of $579.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $545.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $492.30.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 71.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.50.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

