Guardian Capital LP Increases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Guardian Capital LP grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 42.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 80.0% during the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.95.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $155.08. 2,145,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,633,195. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $292.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $172.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

