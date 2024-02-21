Guardian Capital LP Lowers Stock Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Guardian Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Markel Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,068,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 631.2% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Markel Group in the third quarter worth about $798,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in Markel Group by 75.6% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Markel Group Stock Up 0.7 %

MKL traded up $10.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,463.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,020. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Markel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,186.56 and a 1 year high of $1,560.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,430.12 and its 200-day moving average is $1,446.21.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,414.74 per share, for a total transaction of $141,474.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,718,474.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 72 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,409.28 per share, for a total transaction of $101,468.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,908.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,414.74 per share, for a total transaction of $141,474.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,718,474.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,475.00 price objective on shares of Markel Group in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Markel Group in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,412.50.

Markel Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

