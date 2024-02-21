Guardian Capital LP Makes New Investment in iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV)

Guardian Capital LP bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 34,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000. Guardian Capital LP owned approximately 0.09% of iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $341,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 99.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 13,974 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESMV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,771. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 million, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.12. iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $21.96 and a 52 week high of $25.73.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (ESMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks that have low volatility and positive ESG characteristics. ESMV was launched on Nov 2, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

