Guardian Capital LP Makes New Investment in iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV)

Guardian Capital LP bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 34,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000. Guardian Capital LP owned approximately 0.09% of iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $341,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 99.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 13,974 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance
Shares of ESMV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,771. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 million, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.12. iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $21.96 and a 52 week high of $25.73.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF
The iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (ESMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks that have low volatility and positive ESG characteristics. ESMV was launched on Nov 2, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Palo Alto Networks aims at cyber security leadership
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Housing data weakens, but Toll Brothers stock is still a buy
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Boyd Gaming stock: All signs point to a significant break higher
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.