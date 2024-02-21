Guardian Capital LP Raises Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Guardian Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,379 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Comcast by 121,265.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $892,799,000 after buying an additional 25,509,390 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 38.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,674,385 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,482,271,000 after buying an additional 9,906,353 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Comcast by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Comcast by 62.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after buying an additional 5,880,050 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Comcast Trading Up 0.2 %

CMCSA traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.76. 7,458,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,772,596. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.80. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.63 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $165.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.18%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

