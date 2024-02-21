Guardian Capital LP Reduces Position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Guardian Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,689 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $3,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IMO. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,519 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter worth $735,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 17,501 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter worth $549,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,569,846 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,293,000 after purchasing an additional 54,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

IMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Imperial Oil from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Imperial Oil from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.33.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO traded up $1.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.63. The stock had a trading volume of 130,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,918. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12-month low of $44.22 and a 12-month high of $63.07. The stock has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.4473 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.45%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

