Guardian Capital LP Sells 2,563 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Guardian Capital LP cut its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,563 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 70.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of DG traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $141.96. The company had a trading volume of 491,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,904. The firm has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $101.09 and a 52-week high of $227.74.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 27.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays raised Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dollar General from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.32.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

