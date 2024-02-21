Guardian Capital LP Sells 2,629 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Guardian Capital LP reduced its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,886 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,629 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 19,776 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after buying an additional 7,451 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,349,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Autodesk by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,700,717,000 after purchasing an additional 989,144 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 4,112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 446,047 shares of the software company’s stock worth $92,292,000 after purchasing an additional 435,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Autodesk by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 306,136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,343,000 after purchasing an additional 46,398 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.75.

Autodesk Price Performance

Autodesk stock traded down $4.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $251.16. 248,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,645. The stock has a market cap of $53.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $188.38 and a one year high of $269.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $247.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.16.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $67,227.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,539.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,107,264. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $67,227.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,237 shares in the company, valued at $706,539.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,465 shares of company stock valued at $7,974,856 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

