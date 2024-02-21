Guardian Capital LP Sells 40 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Guardian Capital LP lessened its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 185,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,723,000 after purchasing an additional 57,502 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 441,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,852,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 820.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FDS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price objective (up previously from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $434.25.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 0.6 %

FDS stock traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $453.93. 42,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $377.89 and a 1-year high of $487.79. The firm has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $466.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $449.17.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.02. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The business had revenue of $542.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,147,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total transaction of $713,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 595 shares in the company, valued at $283,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total value of $1,428,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $6,147,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,805 shares of company stock valued at $8,164,021 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.