Guardian Capital LP Sells 59 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Guardian Capital LP lowered its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.21. 304,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,819. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.48. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $243.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.64.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

