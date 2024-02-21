Guardian Capital LP Trims Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Guardian Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 30.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,455,830,000 after acquiring an additional 33,572 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,812,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,212,399,000 after acquiring an additional 280,844 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,076,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,307,000 after acquiring an additional 11,351 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,569,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,221,000 after acquiring an additional 33,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,361,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,767,000 after acquiring an additional 537,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA traded up $3.27 on Wednesday, hitting $275.20. 107,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,575. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $194.59 and a 12 month high of $320.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.62 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.00.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

